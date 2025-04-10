Bulletin Board — April 10, 2025

LENTEN EVENTS

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Chrism Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre on April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th St.

At this liturgy, the oil of the sick, oil of the catechumens and sacred chrism, are blessed and consecrated by the archbishop. These oils will be used throughout the archdiocese in the coming year.

In addition, priests of the archdiocese will concelebrate and renew their priestly promises. A reception will follow in the undercroft.

The following parishes are planning to present live Stations of the Cross during Holy Week.

St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, will present the “Living Stations of the Cross” on April 18 (Good Friday). The reenactment will start outside on the parish grounds. For more information, contact Gina Priddy at 314-8901.

St. Athanasius School will present the “Living Stations” on April 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the church located at 5915 Outer Loop. For more information, contact the school office at 969-2345.

The annual ecumenical “Way of the Cross: A Walk for Justice” will be held on Good Friday, April 18, in downtown Louisville. The 1.5 mile procession and Stations of the Cross will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Romano Mazzoli Federal Building, 600 Martin Luther King Jr. Place, and conclude near the cathedral. St. William and Epiphany churches are among the sponsors.

The following parishes will host a blessing of Easter baskets on Holy Saturday.

St. Margaret Mary Church , 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host a blessing of Easter baskets at 10 a.m. on April 19. Participating families should bring their baskets — traditionally filled with bread, eggs, meat, cheese and beer/wine. A special blessing will be given for the children participating. All are welcome to attend. Contact Deacon Derrick Barnes at 235-1375 for more information.

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will host a blessing of Easter baskets at noon on April 19. Participating families can bring their baskets, filled with ingredients for Easter Sunday, to be blessed. To learn more about the tradition, visit www.ecclou.org.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

Christ the King Church, 718 South 44th St., will have its final Mass on April 27 at 11 a.m. Father John Burke, former pastor, will be the main celebrant with Father George Otuma concelebrating. A reception will follow the liturgy. All are welcome.

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday, April 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eucharistic adoration and confession will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a service with Scripture, a homily and devotions at 3 p.m. Benediction is at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Deacon Sam King at 599-2388.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer April 14 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 21 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Seminarian Harrison Frey will speak about his vocation journey.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host a “Happy and Holy Hour” on April 22. The event will begin with a Holy Hour and reconciliation at 6 p.m. at St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Avenue, followed by a happy hour at O’Sheas Irish Pub, 956 Baxter Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. The event is free. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

OPEN HOUSE

The new Holy Cross Early Childhood Center will host an open house on April 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The childcare center, set to open in August of 2025, will serve children ages six weeks to three years on the campus of Holy Cross High School. For more information, visit www.holycrosshs.com and click on the “Early Childhood” tab.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

HERE AND THERE

The St. Francis Xavier Church Women’s Club is hosting bunco on April 24. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the games begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes food and drinks. The event will be held in the Xavier Center, 155 Stringer Lane in Mount Washington, Ky. Contact Patty at p.heuser@twc.com for more information.

Most Blessed Sacrament Church’s Ladies Altar Society will host bunco on April 27 in the parish’s Pioneer Hall, 1125 Hathaway Avenue. Doors open at noon and bunco begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes lunch and dessert. To register, call Susan Dey at 565-5775 or Cathy Harris at 999-1749.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host its seventh annual Roses & Rosé brunch April 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave. Proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Domestic Violence Transitional Housing Program. Tickets to Roses and Rosé are $75 and may be purchased by visiting svdplou.maestroweb.com/.To learn more, contact Makenzie Greenwell at 272-2134 or mgreenwell@svdplou.org.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club, for those 50 and over, will meet on April 27 for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Culver’s at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

St. Bernadette Church will hold a blood drive April 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Food pantry — Heavy lifters are needed to unload food vans and stock donations at Father Jack Jones Food Pantry on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Long-term care program — Provide weekly companionship or social activity to residents at area long-term care and assisted living facilities. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsman, advocating for the rights of people living in long-term care. This role requires 36 hours of training and completion of 18 hours of continued education annually. Two-hour (minimum) weekly visits required.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

ARTS

The St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host an exhibit titled “My Black and Whites” by painter Mary Ann Michna from April 17 to May 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For library hours, call 800-987-7311.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a presentation about “Church Teaching on the Death Penalty” on April 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The presenter is Deacon Pat Harris. Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will host “You Snooze, You Win: Unlock the Secrets to Better Sleep” on April 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home-Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The speaker is Dr. James Layne Moore, a sleep medicine and neurology physician. The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.