Broadway actress visits students at Sacred Heart Academy

Sacred Heart Academy students had the opportunity to sing with Sandra Joseph, an actress who played Christine Daae on Broadway’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Joseph and her husband, actor Ron Bohmer, visited the Ursuline campus Sept. 7 and 8.

Joseph spoke to the students about her book “Unmasking What Matters: 10 Life Lessons from 10 Years on Broadway.” In a press release from the school, Joseph said the book deals with “overcoming fear and living an authentic life of meaning and purpose.”

Students in Sacred Heart’s International Baccalaureate music and music theory class read the book last school year. After reading and studying the book, some of the students said they felt more “confident” and “less alone,” according to the release.

While on campus, Joseph and Bohmer also taught a master class for the cast performing in the school’s fall musical. And Sacred Heart Academy students had the opportunity to sing on stage with Joseph for a performance at the Brown Theatre Sept. 7.