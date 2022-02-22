The Catholic Committee on Scouting held its annual Prayer Service and Emblem Presentation at the Cathedral of the Assumption Jan. 30.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz presided at the service and was assisted by Father Troy Overton and Deacon Dan Bisig. About 62 Scouts and adult leaders were honored.

Awards were presented to the following:

Two adult leaders received the St. George Emblem for their outstanding contributions to Catholic Boy Scouting. They are Sarah Flowers of St. Bernadette Church, and James Metcalf of the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The following received the Pope Paul VI Quality Unit Gold Award : Troop 175, St. Edward Church; Troop 243, St. John Paul II Church; Troop 308, St. Bernadette; Pack 306, St. Margaret Mary Church; Pack 366, St. Athanasius Church; Troop 366, St. Athanasius; and Pack 765, St. Michael Church.

The following received the Silver distinction : Pack 346, St. Gabriel Church.

Three Boy Scouts from Troop 175, St. Edward Church, received a Pillars of Faith pin for receiving all four religious emblems — Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei and Pope Pius XII: Reece Bayens, Ryan Belt and Dylan McArthur.

The following Scouts earned the Ad Altare Dei Emblem:

Troop 243, St. John Paul II — Jacob Berendsen and Timothy Heitkemper (St. Martin of Tours), Peyton Holtzmann (St. Stephen Martyr), Jack Goens and Brennan Robinson.

Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary — Patrick Moreschi.

Troop 346, St. Gabriel — Daniel Collins and Will Scobee.

Troop 380, St. Patrick Church — Benjamin Parel, Myles Parel and Joey Paulin.

In addition, 30 Cub Scouts earned the Parvuli Dei (Child of God) Emblem and 17 Cub Scouts earned the Light of Christ Award.

To learn more about Catholic Scouting in the Archdiocese of Louisville, click here.