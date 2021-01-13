Born-Alive Infant Protection Act approved by General Assembly

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and the Catholic Conference of Kentucky lauded the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, Senate Bill 9, after it won the approval of both chambers in the Kentucky General Assembly during the first week of the 2021 session last week.

The bill, which was sent to the governor after its passage, requires the same standard of medical care for all infants born alive, even those born due to a failed abortion.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz welcomed the news of the bill’s passage saying it gives “necessary protection” to infants born alive. “Innocent human life in the womb has no voice but our own. Of course, human dignity requires that a child in the womb receives the same great care that we give to every human being,” said Archbishop Kurtz. “Senate Bill 9 gives this necessary protection to children born alive due to a failed abortion. I call on all people of goodwill to welcome this necessary protection.”

Jason Hall — executive director of the CCK which represents the commonwealth’s four bishops in matters of public policy — said he is pleased with the outcome of the bill.

“We applaud the General Assembly for the prompt passage of Senate Bill 9. We hope the governor will not oppose it, but, if he does, the quick passage will allow plenty of time to override a veto,” said Hall.

In 2020, a similar bill included additional amendments restricting abortion in Kentucky and was passed too late in the session for the Republican-controlled House and Senate to override the governor’s veto.

To learn more, visit https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/.