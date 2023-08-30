Archdiocesan News

Book on Ursulines of Mount St. Joseph available 

The Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph’s new book “Hope and Firm Faith: The Story of the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph,” is available for purchase.

The book, written by Ursuline Associate Dan Heckle, “brings to life the amazing women who have served God’s people since arriving at Maple Mount, Ky., in 1874,” said an announcement from the congregation. “Readers will learn how the Diocese of Owensboro grew in conjunction with the Ursuline Sisters opening countless schools, including what is today Brescia University.”To purchase a copy, visit ursulinesmsj.org/hope-and-firm-faith-book/. Copies are also available for sale at Maple Mount Monday through Friday, but shoppers are asked to call ahead. Individuals can request the author to autograph the book. For more information, contact Dan Heckel at 270-229-2007 or dan.heckle@maplemount.org.

