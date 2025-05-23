Book Bee champions named

The 2025 Archdiocese of Louisville Book Bee was held May 10 at St. Athanasius School. The competition drew 264 students from 14 Catholic schools. Teams were composed of two to 12 students representing their school and grade.
- In the third-grade division, St. Francis of Assisi School won first, followed by St. Raphael School in second and Holy Trinity School in third place.
- St. Agnes School won the fourth-grade division, followed by St. Raphael in second place and St. Albert the Great School in third place.
- St. Aloysius School won the fifth-grade division, followed by St. Raphael in second place and St. Agnes in third place.
- Our Lady of Lourdes School won the middle-school division, followed by St. Agnes in second place and Holy Trinity in third place.