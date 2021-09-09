Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will celebrate a Blue Mass sponsored by the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., to honor Louisville Metro police officers, firefighters and other first responders at noon Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks when hundreds of first responders died.

The liturgy will give thanks for the current and former first responders and pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty, according to a press release from the Cathedral.

“The Blue Mass allows us to honor heroes in our community — the women and men who put themselves in harm’s way daily to serve, protect and defend us,” said Maggie Cyphers, director of worship at the Cathedral, in the release. “As members of a servant church, it is only fitting that we recognize the extraordinary dedication to the public servants who quietly exemplify the noblest virtues of our faith.”

The celebration will include music by drum corps and bagpipe players from the first responders’ agencies.

In addition, from 11 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. South Fifth Street will be closed between West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and West Liberty Street for a display of a police helicopter, fire engines, ambulances and mounted officers. The public is invited to greet first responders, learn about their professions and thank them for their service, said the press release.

Parking will be available at the Fourth Street Live! Garage at 411 S. Fourth St., and in the surface parking lot at the corner of Fifth and Liberty Streets.