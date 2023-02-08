Black History Month lecture set for Feb. 21

The 17th annual Thomas Merton Black History Month Lecture will be presented at Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road, on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Craig A. Ford Jr., a professor at St. Norbert College, will present a lecture entitled “Letters to a White Liberal, In a Queer Key.”

His lecture is inspired by the Trappist Monk Thomas Merton’s well-known essay “Letters to a White Liberal,” according to a press release from Bellarmine. Ford’s presentation will seek to “place Merton’s work into a deeper conversation with anti-racist work more generally, but he also seeks to extend and challenge the trajectory of Merton’s thought as the church confronts the forces of homophobia and transphobia in our day,” according to the release.

The presentation will be given at Hilary’s in Bellarmine’s Horrigan Hall and it’s free and open to the public. For more information, call 272-8177 or visit merton.org/events/.