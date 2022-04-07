Archdiocesan News

Black Catholic Clergy Caucus marks
installation with a gift of vestments

During a luncheon March 30, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, left, showed off a rose-colored chasuble after he opened the gift presented to him by Deacon Melvin Tardy, right, president of the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus. The organization also gave him a stole in honor of his installation as Archbishop of Louisville that afternoon. Archbishop Fabre is the first Black ordinary of the Archdiocese of Louisville. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

On the day of his installation as the first Black Archbishop of Louisville Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, was formally congratulated by the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus.

Deacon Melvin Tardy, president of the organization, presented Archbishop Fabre with a rose-colored chasuble and stole during a luncheon prior to the March 30 Mass of Installation.

The National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus supports the spiritual, theological educational and ministerial growth of its members, which includes ordained clergy, religious brothers and seminarians, according to its website, nbccc.cc.

It was formed in 1968, after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and in the midst of the civil rights movement.

