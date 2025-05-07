‘Bible in a Year’ host shares how all can join in the conclave’s ‘sacred moment’

Father Mike Schmitz, a priest of the Diocese of Duluth, Minn., and host of the Bible in a Year podcast, speaks during the July 18, 2024, second revival night of the National Eucharistic Congress at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

By Jack Figge, OSV News

As the cardinals prepare to enter into the Sistine Chapel to vote on the next supreme pontiff May 7, faithful across the world are watching in anticipation.

Host of the “Bible in a Year” and “Catechism in a Year” podcasts and a frequent presenter for Ascension, Father Mike Schmitz has been leading a novena praying for the cardinals and the upcoming conclave, which over a million people have viewed.

In an interview with OSV News, Father Schmitz said the most important thing for the laity to do during this time is to pray.

“First and foremost, we should be praying — fervently,” Father Schmitz said. “A conclave isn’t just an election; it’s a spiritual event. The Holy Spirit is active, and we’re called to be spiritually present through our intercession.”

Praying the novena has presented the opportunity for thousands of Catholics to come together during this historic time as one church in preparation for the conclave, and prayer allows the laity to participate in this historic moment.

“We are one body. The men entering the conclave aren’t just making a strategic decision — they’re listening for the voice of the Holy Spirit,” Father Schmitz said. “Our prayers help dispose their hearts to that voice. We often forget how much weight is on them: they’re carrying the responsibility to discern God’s will for the whole church. When the laity pray, we’re not passive bystanders — we’re participants in this sacred moment. Our prayer helps prepare the soil for what God wants to plant.”

This conclave, he also shared, offers a twofold opportunity to reflect on the previous pontificate and to learn more about the life and history of the Catholic Church.

In recent weeks, Father Schmitz has reflected on the impact that Pope Francis’ pontificate had on his priesthood, specifically the time the late pope washed the feet of inmates on Holy Thursday.

“That moment wasn’t just powerful — it was deeply Christlike,” Father Schmitz said. “It reminded me of the heart of priesthood: to serve in humility, not to be served. His constant emphasis on mercy, encounter, and going to the peripheries has challenged me to not remain in comfort zones but to go where the Gospel is most needed. His call to be a ‘field hospital’ for souls has shaped the way I try to serve as a priest — meeting people where they are, with love and truth.”

With the abundance of news outlets and media attention focusing on the conclave, these days provide a unique opportunity for the laity to learn about new aspects of the church.

“It’s a great time to learn more about how the church works — how the Holy Spirit has guided the church through 2,000 years, even through difficult or confusing times,” Father Schmitz said. “Read about the role of the pope, the history of the conclave and what it means for the church. But above all, be at peace. Jesus is still Lord. He promised that the gates of hell would not prevail against his church — and he meant it.”

As the conclave begins, many commentators speaking to media outlets have attempted to cast the conclave in political terms, highlighting various tensions within the church. Father Schmitz warned that Catholics should be wary of this narrative, opting instead to root oneself in Jesus Christ.

“We should never be naïve about tensions — they’re real. But we should also never forget who the church is: the bride of Christ,” Father Schmitz said. “She is more than a set of ideologies or factions. The church is where sinners are saved, saints are formed, and the truth is proclaimed. We navigate tensions by rooting ourselves not in opinion, but in Christ.”

Amongst all the noise and commentaries surrounding the conclave, Father Schmitz urged Catholics to look past the tensions and disagreements between different factions and instead keep charity and unity at the forefront of one’s mind.

“Don’t let the noise define your faith — let Jesus do that,” Father Schmitz said. “Unity doesn’t mean uniformity; it means charity. So even in disagreement, we choose to love, to forgive and to stay close to the heart of the church.”