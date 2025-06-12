Between Amens — When a Marian feast meets an ordination

Dr. Karen Shadle

One of the great joys of my work in the Office of Worship is preparing the ordination liturgies for men answering the call to the priesthood or diaconate.

These celebrations are certainly among the highlights of the summer. Saturday, May 31, was no exception, as Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre ordained my dear friend, Father Cole McDowell, to the sacred order of the priesthood.

Saturday is almost always the day for the sacrament of Holy Orders, as it is for weddings. There’s a particular ritual Mass for the Ordination of a Priest, which is the usual choice. This year, however, the liturgical calendar gave us a special gift on Ordination Saturday — the feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

At first glance, a Marian feast day may seem like a bizarre choice for an ordination. After all, what could be more patriarchal than ordained ministry? Here we had the archbishop and rank upon rank of priests, deacons and seminarians. More than a hundred men filled the sanctuary to welcome one more into this exclusive brotherhood.

By contrast, the feast of the Visitation is brimming with femininity. In the first reading, the prophet Zephaniah exhorts “daughter Zion” and “daughter Jerusalem” to rejoice. In his deep love for his chosen people, God shows a maternal side, nurturing and compassionate.

In the Gospel, we hear the story of two pregnant gal pals — Mary and Elizabeth — visiting, chatting and comparing fetal movements.

Although she is a crucial figure, Mary says very little throughout sacred Scripture. This passage is the exception, where she waxes eloquent in her famous “Magnificat” canticle: “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord; my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked with favor on his lowly servant.” Perhaps it was the safe space of female companionship that elicited such a lengthy monologue.

Is this too much dissonance? How can we resolve the tension between Marian femininity and presbyteral masculinity?

In fact, there is no tension. The ordination rite is an act of submission, not merely to the authority of the bishop, but more importantly, to the will of God.

Throughout the ritual, the ordinand is described as a “servant” who is consecrated to “carry out the work of salvation” and to “provide the living Bread and word of life to the faithful.” This is a privileged duty, to be sure, but it is primarily one of hard work and obedience.

The very best model for such radical submission to the will of God is Mary. In all of Scripture and the Church’s tradition, there is none better. Just as Mary answered the call to be the Mother of God, so we hope that many men will answer the call to be shepherds of souls.

Singing “Ave Maria,” “Regina Caeli” and “Immaculate Mary” for an ordination is perfectly appropriate. It reminds each of us, and especially the newly-ordained, to be like Mary — to listen, to serve, to obey and to place our trust in God.

Dr. Karen Shadle is the director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship.