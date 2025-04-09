Between Amens — Chrism Mass is a treasure

Dr. Karen Shadle

Holy Week is nearly here. Each of its liturgies is a feast for the senses — unique sights, smells, sounds and textures that signal the high solemnity of these special days. Consider the waving of palm branches, the wafting incense, the touching of the wood of the cross, the chanting of Tantum Ergo, the Easter fire illuminating a chilly spring night. This is truly a time to soak in the abundant beauty of our Catholic rituals.

One of the great treasures of Holy Week is the Chrism Mass, in which the Archbishop blesses and consecrates the Holy Oils that will be used in the Archdiocese throughout the coming year. He does this alongside the entire presbyterate — all the priests of the Archdiocese — who concelebrate the Mass and renew their priestly promises. This Mass features several gallons of olive oil, the sweet fragrance of balsam and a long, majestic procession of clergy. It enthralls the senses.

I have never liked the term “Holy Week,” because it may imply that this is the only time of year for such solemnity. Nothing could be further from the truth. Unlike “Derby Week” or “Shark Week,” “Holy Week” is not merely seven days to binge on holiness. Rather, this is a time to consider the most important events in our salvation history and to reflect on how the grace of this week might spill over into the rest of the year and into our everyday lives as Christian disciples. Holy Week must endure and continue.

The Chrism Mass is such a fine example of what I mean by this. After the Mass, the oils are distributed to each parish, where they will be used in rites and sacraments all year long. The Sacred Chrism will be used to welcome new babies at their baptism, to seal young people with the gift of the Holy Spirit at their Confirmation and to anoint the hands of new priests. The Oil of the Catechumens will strengthen converts. The Oil of the Sick will be a balm of healing or of comfort for those who are ready to leave this world. The Holy Oils mark our coming and our going from this world and other important moments in the Christian journey.

We remember that Jesus himself was anointed at Bethany prior to his passion and death. When Mary, the sister of Martha and Lazarus, poured expensive oil on the feet of Jesus, some of the apostles protested that it was a waste. Jesus quickly corrected them: “She has done something beautiful for me.”

At the Chrism Mass, we pour it on, so to speak. We pull out all the stops and take a moment to appreciate the abundance and the beauty of this sacred ritual. And it is not a waste, because in this gathering we do something beautiful for each other, something that will continue to be a source of grace in our parish communities throughout the coming year.