Benedictine Sister Paula Wolff is celebrating her silver jubilee of monastic profession at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Ind., this year. She entered religious life in August 1995.

Sister Wolff has served in a variety of roles, including as secretary to Archbishop Emeritus Joseph E. Kurtz when he was Archbishop of Louisville. She also served as executive office assistant for the Office of Lifelong Formation and Education in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

She previously served as an elementary school teacher and in social services. Currently, Sister Wolff is the assistant to the leadership team for the Sisters of St. Benedict.

On July 2, Sister Wolff will celebrate 25 years of religious life at a Jubilee Mass of Thanksgiving at 1 p.m. at the monastery church in Ferdinand, with a reception immediately following. The service will be livestreamed online at jubilee.thedome.org.