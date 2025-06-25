Archdiocesan News

Benedictine Sister Anita Louise Lowe elected to second term as prioress

by

The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Ind., have elected Sister Anita Louise Lowe, a native of Louisville, to serve a second term as prioress. She was installed June 13.

Before being named prioress, she taught English and French, served her community as assistant director of communications, public relations manager, assistant director of vocations, director of vocations and as a liturgist at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, according to a press release from the congregation. 

Sister Lowe, whose first term as prioress began in 2019, is also a musician who plays the harp.

During a discernment process before the election, the sisters prayed and worked on direction statements that will guide the congregation’s priorities over the next several years, the release said.

There are more than 95 Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, making the congregation one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the country, according to the release. Members of the community serve as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, librarians, youth ministers and chaplains.

Tags from the story
, ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Annual ‘Accommodate’ college night set for Nov. 2 at Mercy Academy
The Archdiocese of Louisville’s “Accommodate 2017: A College Night for Students Seeking...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *