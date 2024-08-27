Bellarmine will host ESPN analyst for Wyatt Lecture Sept. 6

Jay Bilas

Bellarmine University will host its 2024 Wyatt Lecture at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 in the school’s Frazier Hall, 2001 Newburg Road.

The lecturer will be Jay Bilas, an ESPN college basketball analyst and author of New York Times bestseller “Toughness: Developing True Strength On and Off the Court.”

The Wyatt Lecture Series was created and endowed in 1990 by former mayor of Louisville and Kentucky lieutenant governor Wilson W. Wyatt and his wife Anne D. Wyatt.

The series aims to bring to Bellarmine’s campus “individuals of national or international prominence who have distinguished themselves in government or public service or who have been important observers and analysts of public affairs and government,” said a press release from the university.The event, which will kick-off Bellarmine’s alumni weekend, is free and open to the public. Registration must be made by Sept. 2 at www.alumni.bellarmine.edu/.