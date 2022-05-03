Bellarmine University and the Kentucky Community Technical College System have announced a new transfer partnership that will allow KCTCS students to pursue higher degrees at Bellarmine easier and more affordably than before.

The partnership with KCTCS is an expansion of a partnership Bellarmine introduced last year with Jefferson Community and Technical College known as the 2BU program.

Students will be able to “start their academic journey at KCTCS and seamlessly transfer credits to Bellarmine” to earn their bachelor’s degree, as well as options for a graduate degree, according to a news release from the university.

Bellarmine and KCTCS officials anticipate that the partnership will grow as the institutions work together. Currently, the partnership includes: transfer plans and advising guides that offer degree paths in many disciplines. Eligible KCTCS students, faculty and staff will receive discounted tuition rates to advance their education at Bellarmine. Active military members and veterans are eligible for additional reductions in tuition through the federal Yellow Ribbon program. KCTCS students can apply for additional resources such as scholarships, summer course enrollment and on-campus housing grants. A partnership with Norton Healthcare will also allow students in select majors pursuing a health care career to receive scholarship funding if they commit to working at Norton Healthcare upon graduation.

Dr. Susan Donovan, Bellarmine’s president, said in the release that the partnership “demonstrates that we have made great strides in offering incoming transfer students a clear pathway, an affordable education and a transformative student experience. … We look forward to welcoming these students and further collaborating with KCTCS to ensure that higher education is accessible and affordable to students of all backgrounds.”

KCTCS President Paul Czarapata is appreciative of the partnership with Bellarmine.

“This agreement enhances our students’ opportunities by providing another direct avenue to earning a bachelor’s degree.”