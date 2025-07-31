Bellarmine to honor alumni and friends at Knights of Excellence event

Bellarmine University will honor seven alumni and friends of the university at its annual Knight of Excellence awards dinner Sept. 4 in Knights Hall.

The awards celebrate the “enduring impact of individuals whose lives and work reflect Bellarmine’s mission to educate students in mind, body and spirit — preparing them for meaningful lives, rewarding careers, ethical leadership and service to improve the human condition,” said a press release from the university.

This year’s honorees are:

2025 Knight of Knights Award — Scotty Davenport retired in March after 20 years as head coach of Bellarmine’s men’s basketball team. Under his leadership, the team won the 2011 NCAA Division II National Championship and in 2020 transitioned to NCAA Division I, according to the release. In 2022, he became the first Bellarmine coach to win an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championship.

Alumnus of the Year — Bill Rybak, a graduate of the class of 1973, led the Bellarmine Boosters Club, coordinating bingo fundraisers and championing the return of basketball to Knights Hall in 2024 through the “Return to the Highlands” campaign. He’s an inductee in the Athletics Hall of Fame.

Scarlet and Silver Society — Colette Dumstorf, a graduate of the class of 1959, served as principal of three Catholic schools and taught at Spalding University. She is a longtime member of the Bellarmine Women’s Council and a supporter of scholarships for students. She and her husband will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in November.

Horrigan Service Award — Dr. Daniel “Dan” L. Bauer is a professor of finance at Bellarmine and director of the Sports Administration Program, which he founded. He served as dean of the Rubel School of Business for 15 years, leading the school to earn the AACSB International Accreditation.

Gallery of Distinguished Graduates — Three alumni will be inducted into the gallery.

Ken Clay, a member of the class of 1960, is a local leader in the arts and founder of Legacies Unlimited. He is the former vice president of programming at the Kentucky Center for the Arts. He’s the recipient of the Governor’s Community Arts Award, the Louisville Fund for the Arts Lifetime Achievement Award and was named Louisville’s “Hometown Hero” this year.

Gloria Ising, a member of the classes of 1985,1987 and 2001, is a healthcare executive, legal nurse consultant and a leader in long-term care operations. She’s held senior leadership roles at companies including Trilogy Health Services and Northpoint Senior Services. She has served the legal community for 14 years through GMI & Associates.



Robbie Tindall , a member of the classes of 2004 and 2012, is vice president of “health quality and stars” at Humana. He has served for more than 12 years on Bellarmine’s board of overseers, including as chair. He’s active on the board of various nonprofits, including that of the Family Scholar House. He’s a past “40 Under 40” honoree and a Bingham Fellow.