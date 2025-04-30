Bellarmine, Spalding recognized for successful student outcomes

Students walked on Bellarmine University’s campus in this file photo. The university was recently named an “Opportunity College and University — Higher Access, Higher Earnings” by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education. (Photo Special to The Record by Brendan Sullivan, Bellarmine)

Bellarmine and Spalding universities announced April 24 they’ve been classified as “Opportunity Colleges and Universities-Higher Access, Higher Earnings” by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education.

The designation is part of a newly developed Student Access and Earnings Classification published in April by the two organizations.

The classification “identifies the extent to which institutions provide access to students from lower socioeconomic and historically underrepresented racial/ethnic backgrounds along with the degree to which the institution’s students go on to earn competitive wages in the context of their geographic location,” according to the Carnegie Classifications website.

The presidents of Bellarmine and Spalding said the distinction affirms the work they’ve been doing.

Bellarmine University’s nursing students were photographed on campus. The university was recently named an “Opportunity College and University — Higher Access, Higher Earnings” by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education. (Photo Special to The Record by Brendan Sullivan, Bellarmine)

“Bellarmine is honored to be recognized for the transformational impact of our mission, educating students of all backgrounds to build successful futures,” Bellarmine’s president Dr. Susan Donovan said. “This designation affirms our commitment to academic excellence in the tradition of Catholic higher education, career and life readiness, and providing pathways to upward mobility for all of our students. The superior outcomes we create for our graduates reflect our commitment to help ensure that Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky excel.”

Spalding’s president Dr. Anne Kenworthy, said, “This recognition affirms our commitment to creating pathways that help students thrive in the classroom and well into their careers. We are proud to be counted among institutions that deliver lasting value for our students and their families. We will continue to serve our region by producing compassionate and career-ready graduates who are ready to meet the needs of their communities.”