Bellarmine president announces plan to retire in mid-2027

Dr. Susan M. Donovan, president of Bellarmine University, intends to retire after the 2026-2027 school year. (Record File Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Bellarmine University President Dr. Susan M. Donovan plans to retire at the conclusion of her contract in the summer of 2027, the Catholic institution announced April 22.

Donovan was appointed as the fourth president of Bellarmine in 2017 and led the school through the COVID-19 pandemic. During her nearly 10 years at the helm, the school has been recognized for expanding access to higher education, strengthened its care for creation efforts and become an NCAA Division I competitor.

In a press release from Bellarmine, its Board of Trustees chair said, “Dr. Donovan’s leadership has been exemplary.”

“Over the past decade, she has advanced a bold vision for Bellarmine rooted in student success and mission-driven excellence,” said board chair Donald Kelly. “From tough choices to strengthen our post-COVID financial foundation to elevating our academic profile and expanding opportunities for our students, her impact will be felt for generations. As we celebrate Bellarmine’s 75th anniversary, we are deeply grateful for her leadership in shaping both our present and our future.”

In honor of the school’s 75th anniversary, Bellarmine launched the public phase of a $75 million capital campaign last fall. The “Honoring Our Past, Shaping Our Future” campaign has raised $66 million thus far, according to the school. The campaign aims to expand scholarships, faculty support, mission-related work, career development opportunities, and Division I athletics facilities.

Donovan said in the press release, “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve Bellarmine University and the remarkable community that defines it over the past decade.”

“This institution’s commitment to educating students in mind, body, and spirit — and to preparing them for meaningful lives and rewarding careers — has guided every decision we’ve made,” she said. “Together, we have strengthened Bellarmine’s foundation and expanded its impact, and I am confident the university’s best days are ahead. This work has been the pinnacle of my career.”

The Board of Trustees will launch a national search for Bellarmine’s next president in the coming year, the release said.

Bellarmine, originally a men’s college, was established in 1950 by Monsignor Alfred F. Horrigan. The college merged with the women’s Ursuline College in 1968. The school received university status in 2000.