Bellarmine observes Season of Creation with week of events 

Franciscan Father George Munjanattu handed a potted plant to a student during Bellarmine University’s plant giveaway Sept. 26. The event was part of a week-long celebration in observance of the Season of Creation. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Bellarmine University’s campus ministry held a week-long celebration of St. Francis of Assisi and Laudato Si’ to mark the Season of Creation.

Students took part in various activities, including a plant giveaway, an animal blessing and an event entitled “Kentucky’s Oldest Telescope: Born and Bred in Louisville,” where individuals were invited to star-gaze through the lens of a 150-year-old telescope that belonged to the archdiocese’s 19th century Monsignor Michael Bouchet.

The Season of Creation, a worldwide ecumenical effort to pray and take action, runs from Sept. 1, the World Day of Prayer for Creation, to Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

