Assumption students advocate for policy against animal abuse

Photo Special to The Record Assumption high school students pet Penny, a dog who survived abuse, at Animal Action Day in Frankfort, Ky., on February 18. Penny’s story has inspired dozens of students to advocate for animal abuse legislation, said her owner, Lindsey Peetz.

One of Assumption High School’s most popular “students” only comes to school once a month, has appeared on the TODAY show and the Kelly Clarkson Show and has three legs.

Her name is Penny, and although she has a custom Assumption school uniform, she’s not an enrolled student. She’s a therapy dog owned by physical education and health teacher Lindsey Peetz.

Penny visits the school’s guidance department each month, providing emotional support and a “comforting presence” to students, said Peetz.

Penny is also the survivor of an “extreme animal abuse case in the state of Kentucky,” said Peetz in a recent interview. The dog — lovingly called a “super mutt” — was rescued after suffering multiple broken legs and being thrown from a car.

Peetz fostered Penny during her recovery through The Arrow Fund, an animal rescue service, and then adopted her in late 2021. Now, Penny offers comfort to students who are struggling, said Peetz.

Penny’s story of abuse and recovery has inspired dozens of Assumption students to advocate for animal abuse legislation, said Peetz.

“Our students were drawn to her and her story. They wanted to learn how they could do more,” she said.

For the past three years, Assumption students have attended the annual Animal Action Day in Frankfort, Ky. Each year, the students have given speeches about animal abuse legislation in the capital’s rotunda.

In Frankfort, the students learn about bills and how they become laws, and they meet their legislative representatives, she said.

Over the past three years, the students have learned about Senate Bill 124, the Cost of Care Act, which would require owners to pay for the care and rehabilitation of animals seized from a situation of abuse. This year, the group also learned about legislation related to puppy mills, Peetz added.

Since the most recent Animal Action Day in February, students have learned how to write follow-up letters to legislators, she said.