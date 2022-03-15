Assumption High School has been named a 2021 School of Distinction for excellence in education by Cognia, a global nonprofit organization that provides accreditation to Assumption and most Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The distinction recognizes schools that “excel in educating and serving their students,” according to a press release from Assumption.

To earn the distinction, Assumption participated in Cognia’s Accreditation Engagement Review process that included a visit from a team of education experts who conducted interviews and observed classrooms, according to the release. The evaluation process looked at leadership, learning and resource capacity as well as demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement.

Martha Tedesco, Assumption’s principal, said in the press release, “The community of Assumption is both honored and humbled to receive this recognition as a result of our accreditation process.”

“Preparation for our accreditation visit provides the opportunity to reflect upon our institutional effectiveness at serving our students,” she noted. “Being named a school of distinction validates the amazing work that our faculty and staff do each day to meet our students’ whole person needs. I marvel on a daily basis at the dedication to excellence that our faculty and staff demonstrate on behalf of our students. We are thrilled for them to see their remarkable work celebrated at an international level.”

Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, Archdiocese of Louisville Superintendent of Schools, said having received the distinction during a pandemic shows Assumption’s commitment.

“I believe this award speaks to the ability of Assumption to not only meet the accreditation requirements but exceed the level of expectation and to do so with two of those years impacted by COVID-19. This is not an award given out frequently, but speaks to Assumption’s dedication to a rigorous continuous improvement process,” she said.