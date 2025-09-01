As the U.S. celebrates Labor Day, how AI should, and should not, be used in the workplace

A worker carried lumber at a highway construction site in Stony Brook, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2022. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Gregory A. Shemitz)

By OSV News

WASHINGTON – The dignity of workers must be protected amid the growing use of artificial intelligence in the workplace, the chairman of the U.S. bishops’ domestic policy committee said in an Aug. 29 statement for Labor Day, Sept. 1.



“All are seeing the rise of artificial intelligence in our lives — at home and at work. People wonder what impact AI will have on their jobs or those of loved ones,” said Metropolitan Archbishop Borys A. Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia. “While technological advances offer great promises, as followers of Christ, we believe that technology should enrich the sacredness and dignity of human labor.”



“Work has been a form of continued participation in God’s creation” since “God placed humans in the garden to ‘cultivate and care for it’ (Gn 2:15),” said the archbishop, who is chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.



“My brother bishops and I are particularly mindful (of) those among us who are already vulnerable — immigrant workers, farm laborers, low-wage earners, and young people — who often suffer the greatest effects of economic disruptions,” he said. “Catholics should insist that the benefits of emerging technology are shared equitably.”



He acknowledged that AI “can be a tool to enhance our work, making it more efficient and creative.” He cited its use in health care as an example. “AI could very well aid in the important development of vaccines, medicines, and even the diagnosis of disease,” Archbishop Gudziak said.



“Yet,” he continued, “this should never happen at the expense of human dignity. In patient care, there is a risk that AI could attempt to replace human compassion, or supplant human expertise in medical evaluation.”



“In many industries, a number of workers could lose their jobs, impacting families and communities,” he said. “Such scenarios will need to be carefully considered in virtually every sector of the economy. Pope Leo XIV has underscored this priority.”



He called for workers themselves — “especially through labor unions and worker centers” — to “be included in the business and policy decisions that will shape the world of work going forward. Wealth and power should not become concentrated in the hands of a privileged few, leaving others excluded or discarded.”



Archbishop Gudziak said the pope “has encouraged people to approach AI with ‘responsibility and discernment,’ ensuring it serves the common good and benefits all people. History warns us of the consequences when rapid technological advances are used without ethical discernment.”



“In ‘Rerum Novarum,’ Pope Leo XIII cautioned that the Industrial Revolution led to a troubling gap in wealth and power, deepening inequality and fueling social instability,” the archbishop said. “Today, as we experience an ‘AI revolution,’ we must learn from the past. Indeed, this is one of the very reasons our Holy Father chose the name Leo XIV.”

Archbishop Gudziak said that current approaches to AI “are already reshaping the world of work” in many industries and he described “two threats AI poses to the dignity of labor” highlighted in the Vatican document on AI, “Antiqua et Nova.”



“First, AI can ‘deskill’ workers, reducing them to rigid and repetitive tasks and eroding their ability to carry out creative or complex work independently,” he said. “Second, AI can displace workers altogether. These risks touch every level of employment — from customer service workers and young people seeking entry-level jobs to knowledge-based professionals in white-collar roles.”



Archbishop Gudziak said “now is the time” for a “deeper dialogue” between workers and decision-makers “to discern common causes and shared solutions” because AI has the potential “to transform entire sectors of the economy.”



“We must advocate for the responsible use of technology, robust protection for those vulnerable to exploitation, a social safety net that allows people to avoid the cycle of poverty, and fair treatment of all workers,” he said.



The government also must “address the challenges of AI with a sound legal and regulatory framework,” he said.



“As we celebrate this Labor Day, let us turn in prayer to Saint Joseph the Worker, the humble carpenter who modeled dignity, diligence, and care through his daily labor and love of family,” the archbishop said in conclusion.

“Through his intercession, may we protect the rights of all workers, advocate courageously for the vulnerable, and ensure that technological progress always honors the sacredness of human work. Let us commit ourselves, through prayer and action, to building a future in which every worker finds dignity, security, and purpose. Saint Joseph the Worker, pray for us!”