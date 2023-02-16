Archlou podcast will highlight work of the Office of Multicultural Ministry

The February episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guest is M. Annette Mandley-Turner, executive director of the Office of Multicultural Ministry. She will discuss the “programs and ethnic groups served by the Office of Multicultural Ministry, and, as we celebrate Black History Month, the office’s focus on African American Ministries and its work to combat racism,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s website, archlou.org, YouTube channel and Facebook page.