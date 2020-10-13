Archdiocese to hold virtual high school fair Oct. 22

The Archdiocese of Louisville will host a virtual high school fair Oct. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature presentations from all nine Catholic high schools in the archdiocese.

Families will be able to attend up to four 25-minute sessions. Those interested in attending the virtual event are asked to register by 8 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Participants will receive an email with information on how to join each school’s presentation the morning of the event.

To sign up for the virtual event, visit https://louisvillecatholicschools.com/highschoolfair/.