Archdiocese seeks experienced servers to be ‘pontifical servers’

The Archdiocese of Louisville is looking for experienced high school and college-aged Mass servers to assist the archbishop as “pontifical servers.”

The Office of Worship will host a training on Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. After the training, these servers will have the opportunity to serve with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at special liturgies throughout the year, such as the Chrism Mass, ordinations and the Rite of Election.



Parishioners are asked to encourage candidates to learn more about this opportunity. Servers interested in this opportunity should email Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, at kshadle@archlou.org.