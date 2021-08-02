Archdiocese releases elementary school re-entry plan for new school year

As students in the Archdiocese of Louisville return to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Catholic Schools has released its safety guidelines including those for wearing masks.

Under the Archdiocese of Louisville Elementary Catholic Schools Re-entry Plan for 2021-2022, parents may decide whether their children wear masks at school.

The Office of Catholic Schools is following the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), which is not requiring, but recommending masks be used indoors in classrooms and non-classroom settings.

The office will require masks if there is “sustained close contact with unvaccinated individuals,” according to the re-entry plan.

If the KDHP and the Centers for Disease Control change policy and make it mandatory for masks to be worn, the archdiocese will cooperate with the mandate, according to the plan. All students and bus drivers are required to wear a mask while traveling on school buses. This is in compliance with President Biden’s executive order.

Each high school has prepared its own plan to return to the classroom.

Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of the Catholic schools, said her office has been “in regular communication with public health officials throughout the summer and in consultation with local school leaders.”

“Our guidance document closely mirrors the KDPH guidelines,” she said, adding that she’s also relied on the support of educators across the archdiocese.

“I have taken many opportunities this summer to say thank you to our teachers and principals for their leadership last year. I saw it in action under the most trying circumstances. We are in this together and with the support of all parties will continue to do what is best for our students,” said Bowling.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz said he’s grateful for the leadership of the archdiocese’s educators.

“I am proud of the care that our schools have taken to protect students and staff while offering in-person instruction,” he said. “Please join me in thanking our archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools, our pastors and principals and all the faculty and staff who have shown such courage and leadership for our children and youth.”

The Office of Catholic Schools is also recommending the following guidelines for a safe return to the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year:

Distancing — Physical distancing of at least three feet is recommended in classrooms where everyone isn’t fully vaccinated.

Ventilation — Improve building ventilation to the greatest extent possible to increase circulation of outdoor air and increase delivery of clean air. The use of outdoor spaces is recommended when possible.

Hygiene — Educators will teach and reinforce handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds or the use of hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

Isolation — Anyone experiencing symptoms, including a fever, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, cough, muscles and body aches or new loss of taste and smell will be isolated until they are able to leave the school building. School leaders will also encourage individuals experiencing those symptoms to to see their health care provider and ensure those who test positive follow health guidelines for isolation.

Quarantine and contact tracing — Catholic schools will continue to work with the local health department to facilitate case investigation and contact tracing to identify individuals who have had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cleaning and disinfection — Buildings should be cleaned once a day, but it is recommended that high-touch areas be cleaned more frequently.

The office also recommends that activities with individuals who are not fully vaccinated be limited, as well as limiting the number of non-essential visitors and volunteers.