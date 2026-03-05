Archdiocese, distillery collaborate on second edition in the Faithfully Crafted series of spirits

Wally Dant, founder of Log Still Distillery, placed a label with the Archdiocese of Louisville’s coat of arms on a bottle of Bishop’s Blend, the second edition in the Faithfully Crafted series of spirits by Log Still. (Photo Special to The Record by Allie Thompson, Log Still Distillery)

A new spirit that blends Kentucky wheated bourbon with Tennessee whiskey is designed to celebrate the Catholic heritage of both states, which are united in the leadership of Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, the metropolitan of the states’ dioceses.

The second offering in the Faithfully Crafted series made by Log Still Distillery in collaboration with the Archdiocese of Louisville is on sale now. The 90-proof Bishop’s Blend is a nod to the shepherds who lead dioceses in Kentucky and Tennessee, said J.W. “Wally” Dant, founder and president of Log Still in Gethsemane, Ky.

“We call this the Bishop’s Blend, and the reason we did that was that the archbishop watches over the Tennessee bishops. Bishop (J. Mark) Spalding of Nashville is from here; the Bishop of Knoxville Mark Beckman used to be my pastor in Tennessee,” where Dant and his family lived for about 20 years, he said. “There’s these connections.”

The distillery is tucked into the heart of what area Catholics call the Kentucky Holy Land — a trio of counties settled by Catholics from Maryland, drawn to the Kentucky wilderness in the late 1700s in search of religious freedom.

While Dant has lived in several states, including Tennessee, mostly following his late father’s job with UPS, the Holy Land is his home today — and it holds his roots, he said.

“Many of the distiller families migrated to this part of the world — the Kentucky Holy Land from Maryland,” he noted. The Faithfully Crafted series is “one way to honor our collective heritage and create something that hasn’t been done before, in such a way that is mindful of our faith and reach a broader audience with what we can do with our gifts and talents.

“For me, it was also to honor my dad, who was a priest in the archdiocese,” he noted. Father John Wallace “Wally” Dant had been an ordained deacon of the Archdiocese of Louisville for about six months when his wife died. Responding to a call to the priesthood, he was ordained a priest in 2006.

Dant said a portion of the Faithfully Crafted proceeds goes to the Archdiocese of Louisville to support charitable efforts of its choosing, “and we feel fortunate to be able to do that.”

But that’s not where the real benefits lie, Dant said. He hopes the Faithfully Crafted line leads to a kind of evangelization.

“We know that sharing a bourbon amongst friends can open a conversation,” he said. “That’s really what evangelization is all about. We can say, ‘Go to church,’ but at the end of the day, … when we’re asked to evangelize, and we can do that over a glass of bourbon and share our faith journey, this allows us to open up a little bit.

“I’m proud we can give back financially, but I think the more important aspect is living your faith and delivering the message that God is a loving God. It’s a different way of looking at it,” he said.

“We’re all put on earth to really help our fellow neighbors get to heaven — that’s the end goal,” said Dant. “When we can take our talents — whether it’s making bourbon, growing corn in the field or working for the archdiocese — we’re put here to do God’s work here on earth.”

A bottle of the 90-proof Bishop’s Blend, the second edition in the Faithfully Crafted series of spirits by Log Still Distillery. Spirits in the series bear the Archdiocese of Louisville’s coat of arms. (Photo Special to The Record by Allie Thompson, Log Still Distillery)

The first bourbon in the series, the Trinity Blend, hit the market in December of 2024. With a run of 5,000 bottles, it has sold out, though Dant said he has kept a few back.

Students from Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky., hand-delivered one to Pope Leo XIV during an audience in Paul VI Hall on Jan. 14. And Dant is pretty proud of that.

“I was able to sign it,” said Dant. “I was really grateful to Bethlehem for asking me to do that and to the archdiocese and the archbishop for thinking that was a good idea.”

About 10,000 bottles of the Bishop’s Blend will be produced. It’s already for sale in Kentucky and will eventually be sold in Tennessee, too, said Dant.

A description of the blend provided by Log Still says: “On the nose, Bishop’s Blend opens with warm caramel and toasted oak, layered with vanilla bean and honeyed grain. The palate is silken and mouth-coating, unfolding with butterscotch, toasted marshmallow, baked Dutch apple, and soft wheat sweetness. A subtle oak backbone and gentle spice provide structure, while the finish lingers with charred oak, light cinnamon warmth, and a touch of sweet tea, fading smoothly and cleanly.”

“Faithfully Crafted: Bishop’s Blend, Second Edition” is available for $54.99 at Log Still Distillery tasting rooms in Gethsemane and at the Log Still satellite tasting room at Monks Road Boiler House on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.