Archdiocese announces new clergy assignments

The following appointment has been made:

Reverend Edmund Ditton, O.P.

Reverend Edmund Ditton, O.P., has been appointed administrator pro-tempore of St. Rose and Holy Rosary churches in Springfield, Ky. The appointment was effective Sept. 26.

Following are priests who are new to the Archdiocese of Louisville and their appointments:

Reverend Francisco J. Hernández Mendéz has been appointed to serve as associate pastor of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., and in Hispanic ministry at St. Peter the Apostle Church, effective Sept. 5.

Reverend J. Claudio Ramírez Areñas has been appointed to serve as associate pastor of Epiphany Church in Anchorage and in Hispanic ministry at Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., effective Sept. 5.

Reverend Johnson L. Thekkudan, C.M.I., is providing supply help at the following parishes: Good Shepherd, Columbia, Ky.; Holy Redeemer, Greensburg, Ky.; Holy Spirit, Jamestown, Ky., effective Oct. 2 through March 31.

Reverend Emmanuel-Garet N. Ifeakor will serve as associate pastor of Epiphany Church, effective Oct. 9.