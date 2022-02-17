Changes to masking policies in Archdiocese of Louisville schools — from preschool to high school — are being implemented as cases of COVID-19 decline and regulations are adapted.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Schools Office told grade schools last week it would support a mask-optional model in response to the declining case rates in Jefferson County and in the Catholic school system, according to a document outlining the new plan.

Several Jefferson County Catholic high schools already had announced plans to begin a mask-optional policy the week of Feb. 14.

The grade-school option goes into effect Feb. 21.

According to the policy, a mask-optional model requires that schools follow the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s protocols for contact tracing, isolation and quarantines.

The mask-optional model will operate on a week-to-week basis.

“Each school will monitor its weekly data to determine any changes to the mitigation protocols, including masking,” the policy says. “Parents and faculty members must still report positive COVID-19 cases to the school and keep children at home when they exhibit any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.”

More information about the grade school policy can be found at louisvillecatholicschools.com/.

For preschools, the archdiocese said, “On Monday, following a change in regulations from the Division of Regulated Child Care, the Office of Catholic Schools informed elementary school principals and directors that the regulations for Early Care and Education programs will transition to a masking encouraged option.”

“Schools will encourage children and adults to mask,” a statement about the policy said. “Contact tracing will continue for child care programs, and schools must report positive cases to the local health department and the Division of Regulated Child Care. Schools also must notify families when a COVID-19 exposure occurs in the classroom.”