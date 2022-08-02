Archdiocesan educators retire after decades of service

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Catholic Schools has announced the retirement of 29 educators. Among those who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year are six teachers who have served in education for more than 40 years, including one who taught for more than 45 years.

Anne Perryman, a second grade teacher at Sacred Heart Model School, has retired after 47 years as an educator.

She started teaching in Jefferson County Public Schools and then moved to St. Ann School in downtown Louisville until it closed in 1986. From there, she moved to St. Pius School, then to St. Patrick School and she spent the last three years of her teaching career at Sacred Heart Model School.

For the past 23 years, Perryman was a second grade teacher, although she taught all grades — from kindergarten to eighth — during her tenure.

“When I first started teaching in Jefferson County, the Ten Commandments were still on the wall. Things were a lot different back then,” she said in a recent interview. “I had my daughter in 1980 and I didn’t know if I wanted to keep teaching. But I liked the environment of Catholic schools. I wanted to be able to talk about God.”

Following is a listing of other educators retiring after 10 or more years of service in the Archdiocese of Louisville. Retirements included in these listings were reported to the Office of Catholic Schools as of June 20.

40 or more years

Jan Fisch, a middle school math teacher for St. Nicholas Academy, retired after 45 years.

Pat Garr, a teacher for St. Margaret Mary School, retired after 44 years.

Debbie Jenkins, a second grade teacher for St. Martha School, retired after 42 years.

Karen Blevins, a teacher for Sacred Heart Model School, retired after 40 years.

Martha Stout, a teacher for St. Margaret Mary, retired after 40 years.

30 or more years

Debbie Zangari, a teacher for St. Margaret Mary, retired after 39 years.

Barbara Voet, a teacher for St. Margaret Mary, retired after 33 years.

Debbie McMurray, a counselor for St. Nicholas, retired after 32 years.

20 or more years

Patricia Harrison, a science teacher for Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky., retired after 28 years.

Barb Lutmer, a math teacher for Assumption High School, retired after 27 years.

Kim Hurt, a teacher for Notre Dame Academy, retired after 23 years.

Kelly Smith, a teacher for Holy Cross High School, retired after 22 years.

Janice King, a kindergarten teacher for St. Aloysius School in PeWee Valley, retired after 22 years.

Karen Mudd, a teacher for St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky., retired after 22 years.

Debbie Hall, a social studies teacher for Presentation Academy, retired after 21 years.

Amy Malcolm, a teacher for Sacred Heart Model School, retired after 21 years.

Laurie Ortkiese, a teacher for Sacred Heart Model School, retired after 21 years.

Paula Cecil, a teacher for St. Gregory School in Cox’s Creek, Ky., retired after 21 years.

Jean Schubert, a Spanish teacher for Assumption High School, retired after 20 years.

10+ years

Kim Caruso, a teacher for Sacred Heart Academy, retired after 19 years

Grace Duckworth, a sixth grade teacher for St. Albert the Great School, retired after 17 years.

Ann Garcia, a teacher for Holy Spirit School, is retiring after 16 years.

Tom Moss, a math teacher for Bethlehem, retired after 14 years.

Roy Holladay, a teacher for DeSales High School, retired after 10 years.