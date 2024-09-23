Archbishop will celebrate annual Red Mass Oct. 12 at the cathedral

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the annual Red Mass at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The Red Mass calls down the Holy Spirit on those who work in the field of law. This year, the liturgy also will serve as the conclusion of the Catholic Bar Association’s 2024 conference and general assembly.

A ticketed banquet will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Seelbach Hotel’s Grand Ballroom East. At the banquet, John H. Garvey, president emeritus of Catholic University of America, will present the St. Thomas More Keynote Lecture. The Red Mass and banquet are open to all who work in the legal profession. For more information, visit https://catholicbar.org/.