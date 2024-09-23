Archdiocesan News

Archbishop will celebrate annual Red Mass Oct. 12 at the cathedral

by

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the annual Red Mass at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The Red Mass calls down the Holy Spirit on those who work in the field of law. This year, the liturgy also will serve as the conclusion of the Catholic Bar Association’s 2024 conference and general assembly.    

A ticketed banquet will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Seelbach Hotel’s Grand Ballroom East. At the banquet, John H. Garvey, president emeritus of Catholic University of America, will present the St. Thomas More Keynote Lecture. The Red Mass and banquet are open to all who work in the legal profession. For more information, visit https://catholicbar.org/.

Tags from the story
, ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Video on service wins mayor’s award
Assumption High School won the high school division of Mayor Greg Fischer’s...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *