Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre to present the Cyprian Davis Lecture on Feb. 8

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the presenter for the Cyprian Davis Lecture at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., in February.

Archbishop Fabre’s presentation, “Equal to Us: The Church Responds to Racism,” will take place Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. CDT in the St. Bede Theater.

Benedictine Father Cyprian Davis was a professor of church history at St. Meinrad. His award-winning book, “The History of Black Catholics in the United States,” is regarded as the essential study of the American Black Catholic experience.

He was a founding member of the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus and a contributor to “Brothers and Sisters to Us,” the 1979 pastoral letter on racism published by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. He died in 2015.

The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call Krista Hall at 812-357-6501 during business hours.