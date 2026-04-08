Archbishop Shelton issues appeal for peace, prayer to ‘prevent more loss of life’

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre is joining with other bishops and Pope Leo XIV in appealing for peace amid the war in Iran and violence in the Middle East.

In a statement released April 8, Archbishop Fabre called on leaders of the United States and Iran “to negotiate a peace deal to end the conflict in the Middle East and prevent more loss of life.”

“As we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ in this Easter season, ‘let us allow ourselves to be transformed by the peace of Christ,’ as Pope Leo reminds us,” the archbishop said.

Archbishop Fabre also asked people to join him, the U.S. bishops and the pope in praying for peace on April 11. Pope Leo XIV plans to hold a vigil for peace in St. Peter’s Basilica that day at 6 p.m. in Rome (noon EDT).

Archbishop Fabre will be in the midst of ordaining two seminarians to the diaconate on April 11 at noon in Louisville. The 11 a.m. liturgy at the Cathedral of the Assumption will include a prayer intention for peace.

“I invite you to spend time, individually or collectively, before the Blessed Sacrament, before or after Mass. In addition, I encourage you also to pray in your homes and among your families and friends for peace in our world, for our military, and for the victims of this conflict.” — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

“I invite you to spend time, individually or collectively, before the Blessed Sacrament, before or after Mass,” Archbishop Fabre writes in his statement. “In addition, I encourage you also to pray in your homes and among your families and friends for peace in our world, for our military, and for the victims of this conflict.”

The Easter Season ushered in appeals for peace around the world as U.S. President Donald Trump escalated violent rhetoric targeting Iran. On April 7, Trump threatened, “a whole civilization will die tonight” in Iran, before announcing a two-week ceasefire.

Pope Leo said during his weekly general audience on April 8 that he welcomed the ceasefire as a sign of hope.

“Following these past few hours of great tension in the Middle East and throughout the world, I welcome with satisfaction, and as a sign of deep hope, the announcement of an immediate two-week ceasefire. Only by returning to the negotiating table can we bring the war to an end.

“I urge you to accompany this time of delicate diplomatic work with prayer, in the hope that a willingness to engage in dialogue may become the means to resolve other situations of conflict in the world,” he said.

The Holy Father also asked people to speak to their leaders, including congressional leaders, about working for peace.

Speaking to journalists April 7, Pope Leo said, “And we all want to work for peace, people want peace. I would invite the citizens of all the countries involved to contact the authorities, political leaders, congressmen, to ask them, tell them to work for peace and to reject war.”

OSV News reporting contributed to this story.