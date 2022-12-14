Archbishop Fabre begins Twitter series on Scripture and major feast days

For a short daily meditation on Scripture and feast days, follow Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre on Twitter. His handle is @ArchbishopFabre.

The Archbishop of Louisville began the series in late November, coinciding with the beginning of Advent.

The first, posted Nov. 27, said, “Advent is a time of waiting. When God invites us to wait, God is inviting us to active waiting. God is inviting us into the vision He has given to us — to put forth an effort to bring forth that which we desire. Waiting for the Lord’s return is active and hopeful. Come, O Lord!”

He intends to continue with daily Tweets. So far, his messages have included selections from Scripture with short reflections while others have highlighted a particular issue or feast day and a prayer.

On the Dec. 12 feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, he Tweeted in both English and Spanish:

“Today we honor Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of all the Americas. May her intercession unite us and help us work together for the good of all the nations and peoples of north, central and south America.”

In addition to following the archbishop with the handle @ArchbishopFabre, follow the Archdiocese of Louisville, @ArchLouKy, and The Record, @Record_ArchLou.