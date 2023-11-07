Annual St. Katharine Drexel award honors teachers

This likeness of St. Katharine Drexel is seen at the Katharine Drexel Shrine in Bensalem, Pa. The saint, who founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, helped lobby Congress in 1924 to make a federal income tax deduction for charitable giving part of the U.S. tax code. (CNS Photo by The Crosiers)

Twelve Archdiocese of Louisville elementary school teachers who celebrated milestone years of service in 2023 received a St. Katharine Drexel Award in late October.

The award, accompanied by $1,000, is presented to grade school teachers marking 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of service. In the past six years, the privately-sponsored award has honored 231 teachers. It was established by a husband and wife who are parishioners of an Archdiocese of Louisville parish and who wish to remain anonymous.

The honor is meant to “show appreciation and gratitude to the elementary school teachers of the archdiocese for their dedication, commitment and sacrifice to Catholic education,” said a statement from the sponsors.

The 2023 award recipients were:

Tiffany Bennett of Notre Dame Academy, Susan Bientz of St. Raphael School, Tara Brentzel of St. Mary Academy, Jennifer DeLozier of St. Aloysius School, Allison French of St. Albert School and Cathy Giangarra of St. Patrick School.

Anna Maria Goss of St. Michael School, Kathleen Harren of Holy Spirit School, Karen Sirianno of St. Patrick, Susan Snyder of Sacred Heart Model School, Maura Walker of St. Dominic School and Tiffany Whelan of St. Michael.

The public is invited to contribute to the fund and may do so by clicking here.