Annual Community Health Fair will include free health screenings

The Office of Multicultural Ministry will hold its annual Community Family Health Fair on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway.

The fair will include free health screenings, including blood pressure and diabetes screenings, and healthy living tips, safety information and more.

The Norton Healthcare Prevention and Wellness Mobile Unit will be on-site to provide mammograms for women ages 40 and over and wellness exams for women ages 40-65. Call 899-6842 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about the fair, call the Catholic Enrichment Center at 776-0262.