Anniversary celebration of the local Swahili Mass set for Aug. 21

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and its African Ministry will celebrate the first anniversary of the Swahili Mass (Kiswahili Misa) on Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. with Mass at St. Martin de Porres Church, 3112 West Broadway.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre will join Father Deogratias Ssamba, pastor of Good Shepherd Church, to celebrate. All are invited to attend Mass.

A reception at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will follow Mass.

For more information, contact the Office of Multicultural Ministry at 471-2146.