Amy Nall selected to be the Archdiocese of Louisville’s next superintendent of schools

Amy Nall

Amy Nall, currently the assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville, has been appointed superintendent by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, effective July 1.

“She is deeply committed to academic excellence and her experience in strategic planning and school accreditation will be of great assistance to our schools,” said a memo announcing her appointment.

Nall succeeds Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, who has been appointed vice chancellor for administration by Archbishop Fabre, effective July 1.

Nall has served locally in Catholic education for 37 years, including four years as assistant superintendent, 17 years in high school administration and 16 years as a teacher. She taught English at Holy Rosary Academy, Mercy Academy and Sacred Heart Academy and in the master’s in teaching program at Spalding University. She served as assistant principal of Sacred Heart from 2004 to 2020 and as interim principal for a year before joining the archdiocese’s Office of Catholic Schools.

In her role as assistant superintendent, Nall oversees the archdiocese’s school accreditation process and has helped develop and lead several initiatives and programs. Among them are the Catholic Schools Office internal quality assurance process, the New Teacher Mentorship Program, the Merton Leadership Initiative, New Principal Cohorts, Principal Leadership Cohorts and the office’s ongoing supervision and evaluation process.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in English and journalism education from Ball State University, a Master of Arts in teaching from the University of Louisville and an Education Specialist degree in educational administration from the University of Louisville.

She has been an active member of St. Agnes Church for 37 years, and Nall serves an Ursuline Associate.

The memo announcing Nall’s appointment said, “The search committee affirmed her commitment to enhancing the Catholic identity of schools as well as leadership and expertise in designing professional development opportunities and mentoring school leaders.”

Nall and her husband, Pat, have three adult children and two grandchildren.