Altar servers called to be ‘young friends of Jesus Christ,’ says archbishop

The young people who gathered with their families the evening of Jan. 20 for a Mass of Thanksgiving for Altar Servers, heard that they fulfill an important liturgical ministry that helps the congregation worship God.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the liturgy, which drew about 200 people to the Church of the Ascension, located at 4600 Lynnbrook Drive.

The liturgy was organized by the Office of Worship and the Office of Youth and Young Adults.

Archbishop Fabre expressed “heartfelt gratitude” to the servers, some who are pontifical servers, and to their parents who support their ministry.

Pontifical servers are experienced high school and even college-aged Mass servers who’ve been trained to serve with Archbishop Fabre at special liturgies throughout the year, such as the Chrism Mass, ordinations and the Rite of Election, according to the Office of Worship.

The archbishop told them it was a “joy and a delight to join you and your parents as we thank God for the vital role you play in the liturgy. … Your kind and generous service reminds us that everyone can serve the Lord in meaningful ways.”

“Your hearts are aligned with God’s heart as you serve Mass, as you undertake your role holding the Roman missal, washing the hands of the priest … all important tasks that make the Mass flow better. Your service assists the entire congregation to worship God.” — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

The archbishop drew the congregation’s attention to the readings from First Samuel, where David is anointed king, and to the Gospel of Mark, telling his listeners that God desires servants who align their hearts with his.

“Your hearts are aligned with God’s heart as you serve Mass, as you undertake your role holding the Roman Missal, washing the hands of the priest … all important tasks that make the Mass flow better,” said Archbishop Fabre. “Your service assists the entire congregation to worship God. … Your service is a meaningful step in growing closer to Jesus and growing closer to the Lord. Yours is an important liturgical ministry.”

The archbishop went on to tell his young listeners they are more than just helpers at the altar.

“ ‘You’re called to be young friends of Jesus Christ,’ ” he said, quoting St. John Paul II from an August 2001 audience with young people and altar servers in Rome.

Their service is an important liturgical ministry, for which the archbishop said he’s “deeply grateful.”

“How important is it?” he asked “Have you ever attended Mass where there were no servers?” A liturgy where there aren’t any servers tends to be “awkward” for the priest, he noted.

“It’s very uncomfortable for me,” the archbishop said.

The archbishop expressed his desire that as servers grow older they will continue to serve, reminding them that “there’s no age limit to being an altar server.”

In closing, Archbishop Shelton prayed for the servers through the intercession of St. Tarcisius, a third-century acolyte who was killed for sharing the Eucharist with early Christians, the archbishop said.

“May the Lord continue to bless you and may your service at the altar draw you and others into deeper friendship with God,” said Archbishop Fabre.

Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, addressed the congregation following the liturgy. She thanked the servers and invited those who’ve not been trained to consider becoming pontifical servers.

“We’re always making room for young leaders. We don’t want that spirit of leadership to end when you enter high school” or college, she said. Becoming a pontifical server is “a way of continuing your server ministry at a higher level.”

Shadle said her office and the Office of Youth and Young Adults are “fully committed to the leadership of young people in the church. We’re always here to support you and make space for you in the church.”

For more information on training for pontifical servers, contact Shadle’s office at 636-0296.