Agency’s migration and refugee program needs volunteer help

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Migration and Refugee Services needs a hand from volunteers for a variety of work.

And the same volunteers can help the agency meet a quota of volunteer hours required by a federally-funded matching grant, according to Catholic Charities’ community engagement specialist Lauren Goldener.

From October 2021 to July of this year, volunteers have completed 4,127.25 hours for the office, but 750 more hours are still needed to qualify for the grant.

Goldener said the grant, part of the Voluntary Agencies Matching Grant Program from the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement, matches $190,000 each year. The local portion can come in the form of volunteer hours, which equals roughly $25 per hour, and in-kind donations.

“The money helps with rent, utilities, things our refugees need,” Goldener said in a recent interview. “Volunteers like knowing that their help also helps pay bills and things like that.”

She said donations made as in-kind goods that are worth the most to the grant program are adult bicycles, washers, dryers, work boots and work clothes.

The agency is hosting a “Saturday Serve” day at its Migration and Refugee Services offices, 2220 W. Market St., on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can help sort and organize donations for newly-arrived immigrants and refugees.

For those unable to attend the “Saturday Serve,” volunteers are always needed to assist with driving refugees to appointments, work with English language classes and help with administrative tasks.

For more information, contact Goldener at 636-9263, ext. 110, or lgoldener@archlou.org.