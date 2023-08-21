Agency seeking donations for arriving refugee families

Catholic Charities of Louisville is seeking volunteers and donations as it prepares to assist 142 refugees scheduled to arrive Oct. 1.

“Your donations will help us set up homes for arriving families,” said an announcement from the agency. To furnish and stock a home for a family of six to 10 members costs an average of $3,500, the announcement said.

Needed items include:

Bedding and linens including twin sheets and comforters

Hygiene and home products, including shampoo, diapers in all sizes, mops, brooms, kitchen trash cans and bags.

Furniture, including dressers, coffee tables, cribs and dining tables.

Catholic Charities also has an Amazon wishlist at amzn.to/47DJhtu. To drop off donations, send an email to donations@archlou.org.

Individuals are also encouraged to help in other ways, including:

Hosting a supply drive at their parishes or places of business. To learn more about a supply drive and to request a Catholic Charities collection box, contact Peyton Rhea at prhea@archlou.org.

Becoming a volunteer to help drive refugee families to appointments, becoming a mentor to a refugee family, organizing and stocking shelves in the Sister Visitor Center’s pantry or helping to maintain gardens for the Common Earth Gardens program.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.