Agencies seek donations, volunteers in preparation for Christmas

Agencies that serve needy families in the Archdiocese of Louisville are preparing for Christmas and are seeking gifts and volunteers.

— For its Christmas giveaway, Catholic Charities of Louisville needs new unwrapped toys, including stuffed animals, legos, Pokémon, superhero action figures, multicultural Barbie dolls with accessories, STEM kits, puzzles, infant and toddler toys and board games for children ages 4-16.

The agency also needs children’s clothing and winter coats and gift cards for department stores such as Walmart, Target and Meijer.

Items will be collected through Dec. 9. Individuals may shop from an Amazon wishlist and have the items sent directly to Catholic Charities. To see that list, visit https://tinyurl.com/597un6yw.

Donors may also contact Peyton Rhea, at prhea@archlou.org, and make an appointment to drop items off.

Clients served by Catholic Charities’ Sister Visitor Center, Community Support Services, Hispanic Services and Office of Migration and Refugee Services will have an opportunity to shop for their children from the items donated.

— The Society of St. Vincent de Paul needs volunteers and donations for its 28th annual Santa Shop, which benefits needy families who take part in the agency’s programs.

Donations of new and unwrapped toys, board games, books and clothing for boys and girls — infants through age 17 — are on the wish list. Among the clothing items needed are pants, sweaters, hoodies, socks, scarves, gloves and coats.

Donations may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Dec. 12 at SVDP’s administration building, 1015-C S. Preston St.

For an Amazon wishlist, visit https://tinyurl.com/yb6ejvz6.

The agency also needs volunteers to set up the event on Dec. 13 and help at the Santa Shop Dec. 15 by wrapping gifts and assisting clients.For more information, contact Bex Willenbrink at 301-8695 or rwillenbrink@svdplou.org.