Africentric Leadership webinar set for Nov. 18

The Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Viongozi Africentric Leadership Program will offer a webinar on “Building Authentic Relationships & Partnerships for Ministering from an Africentric Perspective.” It will be presented Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

The presenter will be Dr. Veronica Morgan-Lee, from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Pa. The Viongozi Africentric Leadership Program aims to “enhance leadership skills for parish ministry from an Africentric perspective. The process is intended for individuals new in ministry, individuals considering a leadership position in the church, individuals newly discerned or elected by parish lay leadership or individuals ministering to African American Catholics,” according to a press release from the office.

The presentation will be given via the Zoom video-conferencing platform and is limited to 30 participants 16 years and older. The cost is $10 per person and the registration deadline is Nov. 13. A link to the video conference will be sent once individuals have registered.

For more information or to register, contact the office at 471-2146.