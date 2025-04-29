African American Leadership Awards to be presented May 17 

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) will host its 37th annual African American Catholic Leadership Awards Dinner at 5:30 p.m. May 17 at the Hyatt Regency Louisville, 320 West Jefferson Street.

The event recognizes African American Catholic leadership, and proceeds fund high school and college scholarships for African American Catholic youth through the “Rodriq McCravy Award.”

This year’s “Rodriq McCravy Award” winners, who will be recognized at the event, are: Malia King of St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky.; James Davis Jr. of St. Augustine Church; Sophia Griffin of Our Lady of Lourdes Church; Mina Nyalwal of St. Albert the Great Church; and Remii Foshay, Vickie Wimberly, Armonte Snodgrass, Ka’Myah Porter and Sophie Muzomwe of St. Martin de Porres Church

The event will also recognize adults for their leadership and commitment to the African American Catholic community. This year’s honorees are:

The Acacia Award, the highest honor, recognizes individuals for their service to the community. It will be presented to J. Vincent Johnson of the Diocese of Memphis and Rita Ward of St. William Church.

The Genevieve Boone Award acknowledges individuals with “extraordinary commitment to their faith and community,” according to OMM. It will be presented to Maria Arlene Spalding Pasley of Holy Rosary Church in Springfield, Ky.

Six people will receive the “Deacon James & M. Annette Mandley-Turner Leadership Award,” which honors individuals who have “significantly impacted their communities,” according to the office. They are: Rashida Walker, Susan Yocum Smith and Alexis Cammack of St. Augustine Church; Kelvin Brooks of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church; Dr. Beverly Johnson of St. Bartholomew Church; and David Msia of St. Martin de Porres Church.

Tickets for the dinner are $125. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact OMM at 471-2146.