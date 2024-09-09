A Time to Speak — Why be a Catechist?

Art Turner

On Sunday, Sept. 15, the Church will celebrate Catechetical Sunday. Catechetical Sunday is an annual recognition that was established on Jan. 12, 1935, when the Catechetical Office of the Holy See released “On the Better Care and Promotion of Catechetical Education,” promulgated by Pope Pius XI.

“In order that the mind of the Christian people may be directed from time to time toward religious education, let a Catechetical Day be established in each parish. … On this day, the feast of Christian Doctrine is to be celebrated with as much solemnity as possible,” Pope Pius XI wrote.

This document served as an invitation to the universal Church to celebrate the important role of the teaching ministry in the life of the Church and to honor those who serve as catechists in their parish communities. Over the years in the United States, the third Sunday of September came to be known as Catechetical Sunday.

Fast forward to May 10, 2021, when another important document focused on catechesis was issued by Pope Francis, titled “Antiquum Ministerium” or “Instituting the Ministry of Catechist.” In this letter, Pope Francis, through his apostolic authority, officially established “the lay ministry of Catechist.”

Although lay catechists have been around for centuries, and the charism of teaching was recognized as early as St. Paul’s letters in the New Testament, Pope Francis concretized the ministry of the lay catechist as an essential and necessary role within the catechetical mission of the Church.

Pope Francis clarifies, “Without prejudice to the bishop’s mission as the primary catechist in his diocese, one he shares with the presbyterate, or to the particular responsibility of parents for the Christian formation of their children, recognition should be given to those lay men and women who feel called by virtue of their baptism to cooperate in the work of catechesis.”

Why would a layperson consider becoming a catechist?

The key concept in Pope Francis’ quote is the idea that lay people are “called by virtue of their baptism.”

Ask any catechists why they are serving the church, and they will admit that they are serving out of a sense of call. A catechist may have begun the ministry for other reasons — teaching religion as part of the job as a Catholic school teacher, the director of religious education needing a volunteer, Vacation Bible School needing a last-minute substitute to run crafts, etc. — but at some point, if they continue in that role, there is a recognition that something deeper is evolving.

Not everyone experiences this, but many do. At some point the job, the volunteer work, the last-minute substitution may transform into a ministry rooted in a call to serve. At some point, individuals may even recognize that their call to serve is rooted in their baptism.

What is the connection between baptism and the call to catechetical ministry?

Our relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church begins with our baptism. Whether we are baptized as infants or we enter the Church later in life, the hope is that we will be spiritually nurtured and formed by our family and our faith community, allowing us to be open to listening to the call when it comes.

Even if we don’t recognize it right away, Christ calls us. Hopefully, we will respond. The catechist called to ministry eventually recognizes that the ministry is not his or hers. The catechetical ministry (or any ministry in the Church) belongs to Christ. The catechetical ministry I am called to flows from my relationship with Jesus Christ, allowing me to serve as an instrument of formation and a voice of evangelization.

What does evangelization have to do with catechesis?

The catechist is not only called to pass on the living faith that has been echoed through time but also to help form God’s people for mission.

According to the 2020 Directory for Catechesis, “Catechesis, moreover, forms believers for mission, accompanying them in the maturation of attitudes of faith and making them aware that they are missionary disciples.”

Why be a catechist? Consider the possibility that Christ may be calling you to serve. Faith is a gift meant to be shared. Are you willing to share?

Art Turner is the director of the Office of Faith Formation for the Archdiocese of Louisville.