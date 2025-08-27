A Time to Speak — Red Mass: An opportunity to increase spiritual development

Lauren Knopf Montfort

The work of an attorney is extremely stressful. We argue for a living and handle the problems and crises of others.

The pressure of our profession radiates from our clients and other participants in the legal process. Daily, we deal with an onslaught of angry individuals, court appearances, deadlines, emails and phone calls.

The expectations put on us by the public and those we represent are rightfully tremendous.

A 2016 study of attorney well-being reported by the American Bar Association revealed serious concerns for our profession. Out of 13,000 currently practicing attorneys surveyed:

36% were problem drinkers

28% suffered from depression

19% had severe anxiety

11% had suicidal thoughts in the previous year

In response, a task force was formed, which made several recommendations related to attorney well-being. I was particularly intrigued by one recommendation that encouraged personal “spiritual development” or to find meaning in all areas of life.

As Christians, we are called to find this meaning through a relationship with God and by the example of Jesus Christ.

The annual Red Mass of the Holy Spirit is an excellent opportunity for legal professionals’ spiritual development. It will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Oct. 1 at 12:15 p.m.

The first recorded Red Mass occurred in 1245 during the Middle Ages. It is held annually around the United States to mark the opening of the U.S. Supreme Court’s term.

The legal community has a powerful role within our society. The red vestments of the clergy represent the Holy Spirit to whom we pray for guidance as we carry out our work with the utmost responsibility in the face of an adversarial system of justice.

In my work as a prosecutor, I handle cases that involve all aspects of mental health that impact both the public and the participants. I constantly see the results of society’s lack of resources for people and families dealing with mental health and substance-abuse-related issues.

In my office, I keep a prayer on display from St. Thomas More, the patron saint of attorneys, that reads in part, “Lord … Stand beside me in court, so that today I shall not, in order to win a point, lose my soul.” I often pause during times of difficulty and remember this powerful message and to ask for God’s grace as I carry out my professional duties.

I encourage all legal professionals to attend the Red Mass this year. I also extend an invitation to attorneys to join the local chapter of the Catholic Bar Association. It is a fellowship of those interested in seeking God’s divine providence and another opportunity for spiritual development.

Lauren Knopf Montfort is an assistant county attorney and the mental health division chief of the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office. She is a member of St. Louis Bertrand Church and a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy.