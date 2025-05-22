A Graduation Message from the Archbishop

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the class of 2025. This is a momentous occasion for our graduating seniors as they celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Graduation is a culmination of four years of hard work, dedication, commitment, and growth. Thanks to a Catholic education, these young people are prepared to move forward in hope as they anticipate a promising future.

The invaluable gift of a Catholic education provides students with a foundation rooted in faith and values, and the confidence to make a positive impact in the world. Catholic education aims to form the whole person spiritually, intellectually, and morally while keeping before them the love of Jesus Christ. Upon graduating from their respective schools, the graduates are armed with the knowledge, faith, and values to pursue their aspirations.

I am grateful to our teachers, staff, and administrators who journeyed with these young people and helped form them into who they are today. With guidance from the Holy Spirit, they have prepared the graduates for leadership and service as they start the next chapter of their lives. I also want to extend my gratitude to parents of the graduates for choosing a Catholic education. Their decision to entrust our Catholic Schools with the education and formation of their children is a blessing. It afforded these young people the opportunity to deepen their relationship with Christ and discover their unique gifts and talents.

With profound joy, I celebrate with these young people who have reached a significant milestone due to their accomplishments. I wish God’s blessing upon these graduates as they go out into the world to share the love of Christ with others. May they continue to grow in their faith and trust in God to guide them in their decisions and actions as they contribute to the world. I invite you to join me in praying for the graduating class of 2025. Know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville