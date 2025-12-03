A frugal, Laudato Si’ Christmas

Olivia Castlen

Last Christmas was special. As a recently married young adult, it was my first opportunity to decorate a home of my own for the holidays.

I got to dream — what stockings would I buy? Christmas ornaments? Holiday mugs? A wreath? Outdoor Christmas lights? A huge, inflatable Santa for the front yard?

But dreams don’t always fit the budget. And what would I — as a renter with limited space — do with all of the holiday decorations once the feast of Epiphany rolled around?

It’s easy to fall for the excess during the holiday season. And it’s easy to be imprudent with money during the holiday season, as well.

Yet, there’s something meaningful about setting the season apart. Decorating can prepare the heart for the coming of the Lord. The material can point us to the spiritual.

So, last year, I challenged myself to a “natural,” simple Christmas, in the spirit of Laudato Si’.

Paragraph 222 of Laudato Si’ tells us that “A constant flood of new consumer goods can baffle the heart and prevent us from cherishing each thing and each moment.” So I resisted the urge towards unnecessary holiday purchases — like a new ugly Christmas sweater and Christmas-themed throw pillows.

Instead of buying plastic ornaments, I spent a cozy afternoon baking orange slices, which I tied to the tree with string. My husband and I strung cranberry garlands and popcorn garlands for the tree and mantle. And — though not “natural” — I bought a package of red ribbon to tie bows on the tree.

Rather than purchasing gift bags and holiday wrapping paper, I wrapped our gifts with old (and thoroughly read!) black-and-white pages of The Record, and tied them off with the leftover ribbon.

And it was magical. It turns out, you don’t need a new Christmas pajama set, a special Christmas throw blanket, limited-time holiday cookware and all the decor your paycheck can buy you to feel the holiday spirit.