The 5th annual Earth Walk to benefit local non-profits, including the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center, will take place Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.

The walk is a 3.7-kilometer non-competitive walk that begins at Hogan’s Fountain in Cherokee Park. Participants are also invited to wear a costume and take part in a costume contest.

Participants can also choose a remote option by walking their favorite route at a time of their choosing Oct. 23, according to a press release from organizers.

To register or donate, visit https://louisvilleearthwalk.org/.